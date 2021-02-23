Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Union Bank unveils investment to support startups through UnionX

Nigerian commercial bank, Union Bank, has unveiled the 2021 UnionX Innovation Challenge, as part of efforts to discover, showcase, and support entrepreneurs with innovative, technology-focused minimum viable products -MVPs.

Union Bank calls on early-stage startups registered in Nigeria to submit innovative MVPs.

According to terms enlisted by the bank, eligible startups must possess potentials to transform society in areas such as fintech, e-commerce, health, education and agriculture.

Speaking on the challenge, the bank explained that emerging winners will be awarded USD 12, 000.

The bank stated: “Three winners will earn cash prizes totalling NGN4.5 million (US$12,000) from Union Bank in addition to a two-month incubation programme with GreenHouse Capital, a leading fintech venture capital fund.”

Tech Trivia

What does Microsoft’s logo symbolise?

A. A page

B. A door

C. A gate

D. A window

Answer: See end of post.

2. Kenya launches innovative committee to help nurture Kenyan startups

In a bid to support the growth of startups in Kenya, the Kenya National Innovation Agency (KeNIA) has established a National Innovation Technical Committee.

The newly launched committee is tasked to help build a comprehensive and inclusive framework for nurturing startups at national scale.

Set up by the agency’s board of directors, the body will also advise and support KeNIA on a regular basis and help establish necessary linkages to help the agency deliver on its mandate.

Meanwhile, members of the committee are expected to serve for a minimum of one year and a maximum of three, with membership voluntary and unpaid.

Listing the current members, the body noted the appointment of KeNIA chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Tonny Omwansa as well as Dr Shikoh Gitau, Dr George Kosimbei, Tania Ngima, Ali Hussein, Florence Kimata, Jonas Tesfu, Harry Hare, Bernard Chiira, and Stephen Gugu.

3. Leadhome looks to expand venture as it doubles market share in 2020

South African residential property platform, Leadhome, has announced doubling its market share in 2020 despite the property market experiencing one of its toughest years in the past decade.

The startup further looks to quadruple its agent roster in 2021 as it eyes aggressive growth across board.

Six year old Leadhome is a tech-enabled real estate agency that uses innovative technology and real-time insights to make selling, renting and buying homes easier, faster and better.

Despite the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, Leadhome nonetheless doubled its market share.

Speaking on the progress recorded, Chief executive officer (CEO) Marcél du Toit said the market had shown signs of renewed activity towards the end of 2020.

He said: “At Leadhome, despite the trials and tribulations of 2020, we managed to double our market share nationally. We had our best December ever and we’re confident that our tech-driven approach will continue to pay off as buyers and sellers alike look to take as much face-to-face contact as possible out of property transactions.”

Tech Trivia Answer: Window

The Microsoft logo symbolizes an actual window with 4 panes. Blue is a cool and slick colour, symbolising what Microsoft wants Windows to be, slick and quick, yet cool and easy on the eye and easy to use.

According to the company representative, the new design reflected Microsoft’s shift from more classic interface to the tile-centric modern one. The wordmark featuring a new font was accompanied by an emblem consisting of four squares. Each square was supposed to represent one of the company’s main products (Windows, Xbox, Bing, and Office)

