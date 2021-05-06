Uzodinma links attacks in South-East to 2023 elections | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has blamed the spate of attacks in the South-East region on state actors seeking to discredit the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the governor, this was a ploy to gain power ahead of the 2023 elections.

Uzodinma made this assertion during a guest appearance on Politics Today, a current affairs programme on Channels Television.

Speaking on the intent behind the attacks, he said, “What is happening in the country today, not only in Imo State, is not ordinary. From all indications, this is a sponsored programme by some people and it is targeted at the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC. And the whole idea is to discredit this government, whether rightly or wrongly, with a view to coming up in 2023 to see how they can put in a new government.”

Read also: Uzodinma warns political appointees to mind their social media comments

He also noted that the attacks are especially prevalent in APC states, saying, “Have you asked the question: why is this more in Imo State? Why is it more in Ebonyi State? Why is it more in Kaduna State?

“These are core APC states that are really delivering dividends of democracy to the people…to the credit of the APC. And these are the only targets that these people have chosen. Very soon, we will rise to the occasion.”

The spate of attacks on police formations in the South-East region led to a war of words between the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Department of State Services who accused one another of being behind the mayhem.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions