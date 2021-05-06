Uzodinma links attacks in South-East to 2023 elections | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Uzodinma links attacks in South-East to 2023 elections
The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has blamed the spate of attacks in the South-East region on state actors seeking to discredit the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to the governor, this was a ploy to gain power ahead of the 2023 elections.
Uzodinma made this assertion during a guest appearance on Politics Today, a current affairs programme on Channels Television.
Speaking on the intent behind the attacks, he said, “What is happening in the country today, not only in Imo State, is not ordinary. From all indications, this is a sponsored programme by some people and it is targeted at the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC. And the whole idea is to discredit this government, whether rightly or wrongly, with a view to coming up in 2023 to see how they can put in a new government.”
Read also: Uzodinma warns political appointees to mind their social media comments
He also noted that the attacks are especially prevalent in APC states, saying, “Have you asked the question: why is this more in Imo State? Why is it more in Ebonyi State? Why is it more in Kaduna State?
“These are core APC states that are really delivering dividends of democracy to the people…to the credit of the APC. And these are the only targets that these people have chosen. Very soon, we will rise to the occasion.”
The spate of attacks on police formations in the South-East region led to a war of words between the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Department of State Services who accused one another of being behind the mayhem.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium
European football ruling body UEFA, on Monday, said the final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month could...
Miss national trials, forget Olympics, sports minister, Dare, warns Nigerian athletes
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has warned Nigerian athletes that anyone who fails to show up...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...