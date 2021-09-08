We don’t need NCC’s approval to transmit election results electronically – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday restated its stand that it does not need the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) before it can electronically transmit election results in the country.

The electoral body maintained that it was unconstitutional for the National Assembly to subject its operations to approval from another federal agency.

Specifically, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee (EOLC) of the commission, Okechukwu Ibeanu, speaking during INEC’s third quarterly meeting with media executives, said the constitution had already empowered INEC to do everything necessary to deliver credible elections in the country without having to defer its operations to external influences.

Read also: INEC to deploy new, innovative technology in Anambra polls —Yakubu

His words, “That is absolutely unconstitutional. You cannot ask INEC to seek the approval of another agency of government to transmit results electronically when actually INEC has the power to impose duties on NCC to achieve electronic transmission of results.

“I completely agree that in the context of underscoring the independence of the commission, section 160 of the constitution has done everything it needs to do. What is left is for INEC to use the power it has under the constitution to achieve its aim.”

Ripples Nigeria reported that the Senate had during its consideration of the electoral amendment bill concluded that before INEC could transmit election results electronically, the electoral umpire must secure the approval of the NCC.

The lawmakers had argued that the NCC is in the right position to determine if results could be transmitted electronically in Nigeria or not.

Join the conversation

Opinions