Wife of officer who placed knee on George Floyd’s neck files for divorce

Kellie Chauvin, the wife of fired Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, has filed for divorce.

According to her lawyer, Kellie Chauvin was distraught over Floyd’s death.

“She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy,” the Sekula Law Offices, PLLC said in a statement on behalf of Kellie Chauvin and her family on Saturday.

According to the statement, Kellie Chauvin has officially filed for divorce.

“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time,” the statement added.

READ ALSO: GEORGE FLOYD: Protests erupt across US cities, as Trump defends controversial tweet

Derek was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and charged with third degree murder and man slaughter, the Hennepin county attorney, Mike Freeman said on Friday.

The charge is coming four days after the incident as fire continues to burn in the streets of Minneapolis from violent protesters and demonstrators demanding justice for Floyd.

Freeman who had been criticized for delaying the arrest of the four ex-officers involved in the case noted to reporters at a press conference that Chauvin’s arrest was carried out in record time. “We have never charged a case in that kind of time frame.” He said

Join the conversation

Opinions