Woman stabs boyfriend to death in Nasarawa

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested one Alice Mulak for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in Karu local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Lafia.

He said incident occurred after a misunderstanding between the pair.

Read also:Man stabs rival to death over girlfriend in Adamawa

Nansel said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident happened behind City Rock Hotel, Mararaba at about 0330hrs when the deceased and his girlfriend engaged themselves in fisticuffs after a misunderstanding.

“The suspect was arrested and the knife used in perpetrating the crime was recovered based on the directives of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi.

“The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.”

By Promise Eze

Opinions

