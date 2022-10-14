Woman stabs boyfriend to death in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested one Alice Mulak for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in Karu local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Lafia.

He said incident occurred after a misunderstanding between the pair.

Read also:Man stabs rival to death over girlfriend in Adamawa



Nansel said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident happened behind City Rock Hotel, Mararaba at about 0330hrs when the deceased and his girlfriend engaged themselves in fisticuffs after a misunderstanding.

“The suspect was arrested and the knife used in perpetrating the crime was recovered based on the directives of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi.

“The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.”

By Promise Eze

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now