X announces access to AI Chatbot Grok for premium subscribers. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. X announces access to AI Chatbot Grok for premium subscribers

Technology thought leader and owner of X, previously known as Twitter, Elon Musk, has revealed that Grok will be accessible to Premium subscribers starting this week, expanding its availability beyond the Premium+ tier.

This decision comes in the wake of xAI’s decision to open source its Grok large language model earlier in March, signifying X’s intention to offer the Grok chatbot to a broader base of paying subscribers.

Prior to the development, Grok was exclusive to Premium+ subscribers, priced at $16 per month or $168 per year however X Premium, the company’s mid-tier subscription, starting at $8 per month (on the web) or $84 per year will now have access.

The expansion may indicate a strategic move by X to compete more directly with other prominent chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, or it could be aimed at bolstering subscriber numbers.

Recent research from Sensor Tower, as reported by NBC News, indicates a decline in X usage in the U.S., down by 18% year-over-year as of February and 23% since Musk’s acquisition.

Grok’s appeal to Musk’s followers and avid X users lies in its ability to address topics typically avoided by other AI chatbots, including conspiracies and contentious political ideas, all while maintaining “a rebellious streak,” as described by Musk.

Trivia: Which of the following is a compressed archive format?

A. AIFF

B. BMP

C. COM

D. RAR

Find answer below

2. Canva acquires affinity in major expansion move

Canva Inc., a leading startup specializing in user-friendly design solutions, has finalized its acquisition of Affinity, marking its seventh acquisition in Europe after Kaleido.ai, Pexels, and Pixabay, aligning with Canva’s strategic expansion efforts on the continent.

According to Canva’s co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Cliff Obrecht, in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday March 27, 2024, the deal, comprising a combination of cash and stock, is valued at “several hundred million pounds.”

This substantial investment, part of Canva’s recent $26 billion valuation in its latest share sale, underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing its suite of professional tools.

The acquisition encompasses the integration of Serif, the Nottingham-based startup behind Affinity’s acclaimed portfolio of photo-editing, publishing, and illustration software.

With the addition of Affinity’s apps, Canva aims to enrich its array of AI-powered tools, further empowering users within online workspaces.

“It’s a market with immense potential and opportunity,” remarked Obrecht, emphasizing Canva’s decision to establish its European headquarters in London last year. “We are steadfast in our commitment to fostering organic growth in the region.”

3. Uzbek tech firm, Uzum, secures $114m investment, achieves unicorn status

Uzbekistan’s Uzum, a burgeoning tech enterprise, has secured a substantial $114 million investment blend of Series A equity funding and debt financing, propelling the company into the esteemed realm of unicorn startups.

This financing comprises a notable $52 million in equity from a Series A round led by California’s FinSight Ventures, and an additional $62 million in debt financing, earmarked to bolster its buy now, pay later (BNPL) service.

With an eye towards bolstering Uzbekistan’s IT infrastructure and expanding its service portfolio, Uzum intends to channel this influx of capital strategically.

Headquartered in Tashkent, and an impressive user base of over 10 million monthly average users and nearing a net profit of $100 million, Uzum offers an array of services including e-commerce, express delivery, banking and fintech solutions, automotive marketplace services, and business development initiatives.

The company plans to raise around $200 million from investors in the UK, US, and the Middle East in it’s proposed Series B round.

Trivia Answer: RAR

File compression is used to reduce the file size of one or more files. When a file or a group of files is compressed, the resulting “archive” often takes up 50% to 90% less disk space than the original file(s). Common types of file compression include Zip, Gzip, RAR, StuffIt, and 7z compression. Each one of these compression methods uses a unique algorithm to compress the data

