‘You are a disgrace, needs slaps to reset your brain,’ Iginla, Odumeje blast Okotie over TB Joshua

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry in Anambra State, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere aka Odumeje; has launched a scathing attack on the renowned televangelist, Chris Okotie, over his controversial remarks on the late Founder of the Synagogue Church of Nations, Pastor Temitope Joshua.

Okotie, who is a Pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries, had in a recent video described Joshua as a false prophet, sorcerer, and one who wanted to assume the place of God on earth.

He also branded the late cleric a fake man of God.

The statements sparked angry reactions from many observers who argued that it was unhealthy to speak ill of the dead.

Odumeje, who reacted to the controversial preacher’s remarks during a sermon in his church on Sunday, said Okotie acted in bad faith by speaking ill of the late Joshua who was not there to defend himself.

He urged the televangelist to allow the deceased family to mourn him in peace.

The cleric said: “Young man we have respected you enough and I have never seen you done anything in this life. I have never seen you save any soul and seen you done one miracle like TB Joshua had done. But you came out and claimed that TB Joshua was a devil.

“You have no right to talk about him. You are not in the same qualification. You are not in the same spiritual balance. You are too far canal to who TB Joshua was to open up your mouth.

He also said Okotie was suffering from “insanity” for even saying he wanted to rule Nigeria.

Odumeje added: “When I see you saying you want to rule Nigeria, I see that you are suffering from insanity. You need dirty slaps to correct your senses.”

He urged Christian community to caution Okotie over his unnecessary attack on Joshua.

Odumeje’s reaction came just 24 hours after the Founder of Abuja-based Champions Royal Assembly, Pastor Joshua Iginla, knocked Okotie over his criticism of the late Synagogue founder.

Iginla, who spoke on the matter during a programe in his church, described the one-time presidential candidate in Nigeria as a disgrace to the body of Christ.

He said: “So it is now an error to bear Joshua?

“That he was sharing the same name with Christ. So, you bearing Chris, are you not sharing the same name with Christ?

“Pastor Chris Okotie is a disgrace to the body of Christ. How do you talk about the dead in this manner? How?”

