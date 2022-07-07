Why we demolished Odumeje’s church- Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has explained why the building housing the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry in the Onitsha area of the state was demolished.

The state task force comprising police officers and personnel of other security agencies demolished the church supervised by Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere aka Odumeje on Thursday morning.

The prophet was also assaulted by the operatives for trying to stop the exercise.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor said the church was one of the illegal buildings earlier marked for demolition in Onitsha.

He said: “The exercise which began from Bida Road by Modebe Avenue, Fegge, Onitsha, is expected to be extended to other parts of the town.

“The team handling the demolition began the work at the Fegge area of Onitsha following the expiration of the more than two months’ notice served to developers and building owners in April this year.”

