News
Task force assaults Odumeje as Anambra govt demolishes church (video)
The Anambra State government on Thursday demolished the building housing the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry in Onitsha area of the state.
The exercise was carried out by a joint task force comprising police operatives and other security agents as part of the state government’s urban renewal plan.
The task force told journalists the church was erected along a stream in the area.
During the exercise, the church’s spiritual leader, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere aka Odumeje was assaulted by the task force operatives to the surprise of people who gathered at the scene.
The cleric was manhandled by the operatives for trying to stop the demolition exercise.
