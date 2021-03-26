Zamfara co-opts security operatives to monitor, regulate media reports on security | Ripples Nigeria

The Zamfara State Government has asked the police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to monitor reports of media organisations on insecurity.

The commissioner of Health, Ibrahim Dosara on Thursday at a press briefing, said the measure is in “cognisance of the ill effects of fake news, unguarded utterances by members of both conventional and the social media.”

He said the state wanted action against “unprofessional conduct” in media reporting insecurity”.

“The state government realises that the print and electronic media activities, especially the social media handlers undermine the peace process of the state government,” Dosara said.

“Consequent upon this, the state commissioner of information and security chiefs in the state have been directed to monitor the conduct of media practitioners in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, the DSS, the Civil defence and I, as commissioner, have been saddled with the responsibility of ensuring compliance to professionalism in media practices.

“As well as cyber crimes and the violation of public peace, fundamental human rights and the rule of law.”

He said that the government would not condone sabotage of the peace process adding that the killings, and wanton destruction of properties had also been brought to the barest minimum across the state.

The commissioner, however, applauded journalists working in compliance with the ethics of the profession, “who give objective and balanced reports on all matters, especially security issues, and avoid arm-chair journalism and bias in their news reports”.

