Zimbabwe VP forced to resign over accusations of s3xual impropriety | Ripples Nigeria

Embattled Zimbabwe Vice President, Kembo Mohadi has been forced to resign from his post over allegations of s3xual impropriety levelled against him.

Mohadi who threw in the towel when he turned in his resignation letter on Monday vehemently denied the accusations levelled against his person.

Mr Mohadi, 71, repeated his defence that he was the victim of hacking and “voice cloning” after an online newspaper published lurid phone call recordings with several women allegedly including a subordinate.

“I’m a victim of information distortion, voice cloning and sponsored spooking and political sabotage,” Mr Mohadi said in a letter shared by the information ministry.

“I have been going through a soul searching pilgrimage and realized that I need the space to deal with my problems outside the governance chair,” the letter said.

He added that his resignation was not an act of “cowardice” but was to show respect to the office of the president and to ensure that it was “not compromised or caricatured by actions that are linked to my challenges as an individual”.

