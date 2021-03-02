South-East politicians funding Nnamdi Kanu to cause genocide –MASSOB leader, Uwazuruike | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
South-East politicians funding Nnamdi Kanu to cause genocide –MASSOB leader, Uwazuruike
The founder of the Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike, has accused the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of being sponsored by some Igbo politicians to cause genocide in the South-East.
While briefing newsmen at a press conference at his house in Owerri, the capital of Imo State on Monday, Uwazuruike said the initial idea behind the agitation for an independent state of Biafra was to use non-violent means, but lamented that the idea had been hijacked by Kanu and IPOB aided by politicians who do not want the Republic of Biafra to be achieved.
The MASSOB leader expressed regrets that Kanu and his cohorts have turned Igboland into a battleground where daily killings have become common place all in the name of agitation.
He also berated the IPOB leader for not having any regard for Igbo leaders whom he “abuses with reckless abandon.”
“When we started out on this movement, our purpose was to pursue this issue of Biafra through non-violence means, but along the line, politicians stepped in by sponsoring some for their own selfish interests to cause mayhem,” Uwazuruike said.
Continuing, he added:
Read also: Uwazuruike condemns police raid on MASSOB office in search for IPOB members
“We feel disturbed because people have called us continuously to ask what is happening. Today, many people are being killed in Igboland not by Fulani herdsmen but by ourselves because if you invite the military into Igboland, they kill nobody but Ndigbo.
“At the end of the day, we are the people being killed. I started all these; I recruited all these people. I want to say that at no point will Ndigbo go to war with any other part of Nigeria. We have reached a stage where it is no longer possible to fight in Nigeria.
“When Nnamdi Kanu came, he introduced strange methods into the agitation and with the politicians sponsoring him, he has embarked on a genocide in the South-East.
“Kanu lacks of respect for Igbo leaders, abusing, insulting and calling all sorts of names. Is that how Biafra will be achieved?
“South-East must not be a theatre of war because of the activities of a few individuals. We must recognise our leaders. We cannot allow anarchy to prevail.”
Join the conversation
