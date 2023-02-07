Zinox computers secure N85bn contract for 2023 census

An indigenous integrated technology brand, Zinox has secured a landmark N85 billion deal from the federal government through the National Population Commission (NPC) for the supply of tech components and other accessories for the 2023 national census project.

A statement issued by Zinox Technologies stated that the contract justifies President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s commitment to local content promotion.

The contract was recently awarded after ratification by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Zinox, which has already commenced supply of the first batch of about 100,000 units of the Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) devices required for the nationwide enumeration, emerged as the undisputed and preferred technical partner for the exercise after scaling a rigorous bid process involving other local and international competitors.

Also, to its credit is the fact that it was Zinox that rescued the nation’s voter registration exercise in 2006 and 2010 when big foreign tech companies contracted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could not deliver as scheduled.

Zinox used its Z-Pad smart device to lay the foundation for Nigeria’s digital democracy which INEC is building.

