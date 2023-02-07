Egypt’s Gameball closes $3.5m to scale platform. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Egypt’s Gameball closes $3.5mto scale platform

Gameball, an Egyptian customer intelligence and marketing CRM platform, Gameball, has secured a $3.5M to scale its platform.

The startup’s co-founder and entrepreneur, Ahmed Khairy, disclosed the funding in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Gameball, businesses utilize its tools to create lasting bonds with clients and guarantee retention through tailored loyalty programs that are guided by data.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup’s expansion drive is backed by seed funding it has raised from 500 Global, P1 Ventures, Launch Africa, and Middle East VCs Seedra Ventures, Arzan Ventures, Propeller, Core Vision, as well as a number of regional investors.

“We have been seeing a lot of growth coming from those markets, and beyond being mature markets, it’s easier for them to adopt solutions and technologies like Gameball.

“Their economies are kind of stable, enabling us to better leverage them for growth,” said Khairy.

Khairy, the CEO, cofounded the startup with Ahmed El Assy (CPO), and Omar Alfar (CTO) in 2020.

2. Paymob partners Khazna to expand access services in Egypt

Financial services enabler in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENA-P), Paymob, has announced a partnership with Khazna to expand access to digital financial services in Egypt.

Ahmed El Meadawy, General Manager of Khazna Egypt, confirmed the partnership in a media statement on Tuesday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that with the partnership, Merchants in Paymob’s network can now offer Khazna’s services via their integrated point of sale (POS) devices to Khazna’s customers.

“We’re happy to partner with Paymob to serve our unique customer base with an option to buy merchandise from any Paymob-enabled merchant using the merchant portal directly on Paymob POS machines,” Meadawy said.

According to Meadawy, the agreement will promote financial inclusion in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the Central Bank of Egypt’s newly established Financial Inclusion Strategy by increasing access to digital financial services throughout the nation.

Trivia Answer: Azure

Azure is a cloud computing platform built and operated by Microsoft. It allows companies to run applications and host content in the cloud.

By Kayode Hamsat.

