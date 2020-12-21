11 corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Taraba

11 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have tested positive for COVID-19 at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Sibre, near Jalingo in Taraba State.

The Taraba State Commissioner for Health, Dr Innocent Vakkai, disclosed this on Monday at a media briefing in Jalingo.

According to Vakkai, the 11 corps members who tested positive are responding to treatment at the isolation centre in the state.

Speaking further, the commissioner said based on the directives by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), all members of the scheme should be tested on arrival at various orientation camps across the country. The 11 corps members were discovered with the virus in Taraba State on arrival at the camp.

The Commissioner further stated that all the affected corps members were isolated in a Hotel following the vandalisation of the state isolation centre by hoodlums during the EndSAR protest.

Vakkai said: “The recent report I got from the Isolation center indicated that the corps members are doing very well. None of them develop symptoms of COVID-19 as of the time they tested positive for the virus.

“I am very sure that by the time the orientation camp closes, they should be healthy enough to reunite with their families.”

The Commissioner however called on the people of the state to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary gatherings, especially during the yuletide season.

