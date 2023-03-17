Metro
NYSC demands protection of corps members during elections
The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig- Gen. Yishau Ahmed, on Friday, demanded the maximum protection of corps members serving as ad hoc staff in Saturday’s governorship and state assemblies elections across the country.
The NYSC chief made the call when he visited heads of security agencies in Bauchi State.
Ahmed, who recalled the violence recorded during the February 25 elections, thanked the security agencies in the state for their usual support to NYSC.
He, however, appealed for more support and protection for corps members taking part in the exercise.
READ ALSO: NYSC warns corps members on criminal activities
“I am appealing for maximum security for our corps members during and after the governorship and State House of Assembly elections, even up till their corps lodges,” Ahmed said.
In his remarks, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan, assured the NYSC DG of the command’s commitment to the safety of corps members in the state.
