Metro
EFCC arrests suspected fraudster in Abuja
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a suspected fraudster, Enock Ogungbamigbe, in Abuja.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said the 32-year-old suspect specialised in duping Nigerians desperate to migrate to Canada in search of work or education opportunities.
He added that Ogungbamigbe was arrested when he responded to a request for the procurement of a visa for an applicant planning to migrate to Canada.
READ ALSO: EFCC re-arraigns businesswoman for alleged N110m fraud in Lagos
The suspect’s arrest, according to Uwujaren, followed a petition by a victim who lost N5 million to him recently.
“The suspect had also promised the victim a job upon arrival in Canada. But he only delivered fake visas to his victims and all efforts to recover the money were futile.
“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” the spokesman added.
