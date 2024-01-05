International
11 miners trapped in Zimbabwe’s cave collapse
At least 11 subsistence mine workers have been trapped in an underground shaft after a ground collapse at Zimbabwe’s Redwing Mine in the capital, Harare.
The country’s mines ministry said in a statement on Friday the incident took place on Thursday morning, with initial assessments pointing to earth tremors as the possible cause of the accident.
Metallon Corporation, which owns Redwing Mine, also confirmed the incident in a separate statement.
The company has since deployed a rescue team to bring the trapped miners back to the surface.
“The team has made several rescue attempts. However, the ground remains unstable, rendering rescue operations unsafe. Our teams are diligently assessing ground conditions to make sure the rescue operations proceed safely as soon as possible,’’ Metallon said.
