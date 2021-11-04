13-year-old Kenyan singer, Nigerian, eight others nominated for AFRIMA

A 13-year-old Kenyan singer, Shanah Manjeru, has been nominated for the All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA).

The teenage sensation was nominated for the AFRIMA award for her 2020 smash hit “God Will Make a Way.”

She is vying for honour in the Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African Inspirational Music category with Ada Ehi Ft Buchi (Nigeria), Afrie (Uganda), Eden (Cote d’Ivoire), Kamo Mphela (South Africa), Montess (Cameroon), Nata (Sierra Leone), Ruth Asong (Cameroon), Diana Hamilton (Ghana) and Kelly Khumalo (South Africa).

READ ALSO: AFRIMA2019: Africa’s top acts gather in Lagos; Nigerian govt pledges support>

Manjeru replaced another Kenyan singer, Nikita Kering, as AFRIMA’s youngest nominee.

Kering was 17-year-old when she was nominated for the award in 2019.

The 2021 AFRIMA will be held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria, from November 19 to 21.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now