Entertainment
13-year-old Kenyan singer, Nigerian, eight others nominated for AFRIMA
A 13-year-old Kenyan singer, Shanah Manjeru, has been nominated for the All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA).
The teenage sensation was nominated for the AFRIMA award for her 2020 smash hit “God Will Make a Way.”
She is vying for honour in the Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African Inspirational Music category with Ada Ehi Ft Buchi (Nigeria), Afrie (Uganda), Eden (Cote d’Ivoire), Kamo Mphela (South Africa), Montess (Cameroon), Nata (Sierra Leone), Ruth Asong (Cameroon), Diana Hamilton (Ghana) and Kelly Khumalo (South Africa).
Manjeru replaced another Kenyan singer, Nikita Kering, as AFRIMA’s youngest nominee.
Kering was 17-year-old when she was nominated for the award in 2019.
The 2021 AFRIMA will be held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria, from November 19 to 21.
