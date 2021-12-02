15-yr-old Michigan school shooter charged with murder, terrorism

The 15-year-old student who went on a mass shooting spree at the Oxford High School, Michigan, USA, has been identified by the police as Ethan Crumbley, and has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism after four teens were gunned down at the high school.

The Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, said on Thursday that Crumbley will be charged with four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of terrorism causing death and 12 firearm possession charges.

McDonald said it is “necessary” to charge Crumbley as an adult to protect the public.

“Charging this person as an adult is necessary to achieve justice and protect the public.

“Any other option would put all of us at risk of this person because they could be released and still a threat,” McDonald said.

Preliminary reports say Crumbley had attended a parent-teacher meeting just three hours before the killings to discuss his “behaviour”.

READ ALSO: Three dead, eight injured in Michigan high school shooting by 15-yr-old

Other students claim the teen gunman was bullied at the school, which is 40 miles north of Detroit, but police say there are no records of Crumbley being picked on.

Prosecutors report that a journal detailing his desires to shoot students was found in his backpack.

The death toll rose to four Thursday morning when Justin Shilling, 17, who had been fighting for his life in hospital, passed away.

Evidence has been gathered to suggest the massacre was premeditated and not “just an impulsive act,” according to McDonald.

“I am absolutely sure, after reviewing the evidence, that it isn’t even a close call – it was absolutely premeditated,” she said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now