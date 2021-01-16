1,598 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 108,943. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 1,598 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,420 as of Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 108,943.

Meanwhile, 85,367 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (461), FCT (206), Plateau (197), Rivers (168), Kaduna (116), Anambra (53), Ogun (49), Ebonyi (47), Edo (42), Sokoto (32), Imo (31), Katsina (31), Oyo (30), and Akwa Ibom (27).

Others are – Delta (16), Kano (16), Abia (15), Niger (15), Ondo (11), Bayelsa (10), Borno (9), Kebbi (8), Ekiti (7), and Jigawa (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 108,943.

“Discharged: 85,367 AND Deaths: 1,420.”

