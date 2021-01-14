1,479 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 105,478. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 1,479 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,405 as of Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 105,478.

Meanwhile, 83,830 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (697), FCT (201), Nasarawa (80), Plateau (74), Rivers (72), Edo (46), Adamawa (43), Osun (39), Akwa Ibom (35), Delta (31), Anambra (27), Oyo (24), Kano (21), Abia (19), and Enugu (19).

Others are – Ogun (18), Sokoto (12), Bauchi (7), Taraba (7), Ekiti (4), Gombe (4), Imo (4), Bayelsa (2), Jigawa (2), and Zamfara (1).

