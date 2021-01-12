1,270 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 102,601. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 1,270 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,373 as of Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 102,601.

Meanwhile, 81,574 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (435), FCT (234), Oyo (103), Plateau (86), Rivers (71), Enugu (51), Nasarawa (41), Delta (39), Edo (39), Osun (33), Niger (31), and Sokoto (23).

Others are – Ondo (16), Taraba (13), Ebonyi (12), Kano (10), Abia (9), Bayelsa (8), Bauchi (7), Imo (5), Katsina (3), and Gombe (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 102,601.

“Discharged: 81,574 AND Deaths: 1,373.”

