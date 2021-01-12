Nigerian govt releases fresh COVID-19 protocol for travelers

The Federal Government on Tuesday issued a fresh COVID-19 protocol for all international travelers in the country.

In the new protocol released by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on its Twitter handle, the travellers are directed to undertake a mandatory COVID-19 test at least 96 hours before departure from their various destinations.

They are also expected to repeat the Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test seven days after arrival in the country.

PTF wrote: “Revised Protocol: All International travellers arriving in Nigeria must conduct a mandatory COVID-19 PCR test within 4 days (96 hours) before departure.”

READ ALSO: PTF releases details of 100 sanctioned travellers

In the initial protocols, the travellers – except those from the United Kingdom and South Africa – are expected to undergo a compulsory PCR test at least 120 hours before departure.

They are also expected to repeat the COVID-19 test seven days after arrival in Nigeria.

The revised protocol was part of the government’s renewed effort at checking the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which had taken a dangerous dimension in the last few weeks in Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions