COVID-19: After 24 free days, Sokoto govt confirms fresh case of virus infection

The Sokoto State government led by Governor Aminu Tambuwal has recorded a new case of the dreaded COVID-19 disease which has thus far claimed over 800 lives across the country.

This was confirmed on Sunday in Sokoto by the State Commissioner for Health, who is also Chairman Sokoto Committee on COVID-19, Dr Ali Inname.

He said that the new case came after 24 days of zero- incidence.

Inaname said; “The total tests so far were 931. The number of confirmed cases in the state is 154 and total negative cases at 777.

This came about a month after the state government recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 disease in the state after discharging a total of 101 patients and recording 14 deaths.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Health in a post on its Twitter where he revealed that eleven out of the 33 Almajiris deported from Kaduna State tested positive for the virus.

