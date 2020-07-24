Lagos covid-19 patients prefer treament at home than isolation centres –Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said majority of COVID-19 patients in the state prefer to be treated at home, to the state’s isolation facilities.

Abayomi, at a briefing on Thursday, said “On a day-to-day basis, we make a diagnosis of COVID-19, which ranges between 100 and 200 every day. Out of those we diagnose, only a small number are willing to be admitted.

“Generally, we don’t have a problem convincing those who are very sick to be admitted to our isolation facilities. But by and large, the majority of COVID-19 patients prefer to be managed at home. So we keep in touch with them by telephone and telemedicine.”

He said 2,036 cases were confirmed in the past two weeks, but the patients had not been taken to the facilities for treatment largely because most of them gave false information when they come for tests.

