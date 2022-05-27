2023: Former Chief of Air Staff, Saddique Abubakar, clinches Bauchi APC guber ticket

Saddique Abubakar has won the governorship ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi State to contest in the 2023 general elections.

In the primary election held on Thursday, he polled 370 votes to defeat six other aspirants.

Ali Birninkudu, the returning officer and chairman of the party in the state, who announced the result on Friday, declared Abubakar as the winner of the election.

He said:““I certified that Ambassador Saddique Abubakar, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner. He is, therefore, the standard flag bearer of the APC in the gubernatorial election that will take place in 2023 in Bauchi State.”

He added that Haliru Jika, Senator representing Bauchi-Central, polled 278 and Nura Manu-Soro came out with 269 votes.

Others are Musa Babayo who scored 70 votes, Faruq Mustapha who polled 26 votes, Mahmood Maijama with 8 votes and Ali Pate with zero vote.

