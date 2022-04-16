Politics
Bauchi Assembly speaker dumps APC for PDP
he Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
Suleiman, who is also the Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, formally announced his switch to the PDP during the breaking of Ramadan fast (Iftar) hosted by Government Bala Mohammed at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Bauchi on Saturday.
He said the decision to join the PDP was influenced by exemplary leadership style of the Governor Mohammed in the state.
READ ALSO: Bauchi Assembly constitutes eight-man committee on constitution amendment
He commended the governor for ensuring harmonious working relationship between the government and the Assembly despite party differences since 2019.
He stressed that relationship between the two arms of government allowed formulation and implementation of policies and programmes aimed at ensuring the development of the state.
