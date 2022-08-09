Politics
2023: INEC dismisses report on acceptance of Akpabio, Lawan’s nomination as APC candidates
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed a report on its acceptance of former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, as All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidates in Akwa Ibom and Yobe States respectively.
INEC had earlier rejected the nomination of the pair who vied for the APC presidential ticket in June.
However, a report by an online news platform on Tuesday claimed that INEC has finally accepted the nominations of Akpabio and Lawan as APC candidates in Akwa Ibom North-West and Yobe North Senatorial Districts for the 2023 general elections.
READ ALSO: INEC dashes senatorial hopes for Akpabio, Lawan, says they remain disqualified
The National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who reacted to the report in a statement in Abuja, said the commission has not recognized two men as senatorial candidates.
He said: “For the record, the commission has not recognized any of the two personalities as a senatorial candidate.
“We call for responsible reportage as against the unwarranted attack on the commission and its officials over a matter that can be easily fact-checked.”
