2023: Labour Party releases updated list of 1,453-member presidential campaign council

The Labour Party on Wednesday released an updated list of 1,453 members for its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 general elections.

The LP had earlier released a list of 1,234 members of the campaign council which was later withdrawn to accommodate more people.

The party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, who confirmed the development at a news conference in Abuja, said the first list was retracted in order to capture all interest which had been covered in the new list.

Abure said a former presidential aide, Dr. Doyin Okupe, would remain the Director-General of the PCC while a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Zarewa, would serve as the chairman.

Other members of the council are – Mr. Oseloka Obaze, who will serve as Deputy Director-General and Campaign Manager, and Alhaji Yusuf Maitama, Deputy Director-General (North).

Also in the council are – Mr. Yunusa Tanko, who is the spokesman while Mr. Clement Ojukwu would is the Secretary.

Mr. Denzel Ketenbe will serve as Deputy Director-General (South), Mr. Isaac Balami, Deputy Campaign Manager 1, and Mrs. Eyitemi Taire, Deputy Campaign Manager 2 among others.

The Zonal Officers are – Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene (South-East Coordinator), Prince Favour Rueben (South-South) and Mr. Balogun Oshuntokun (South-West).

READ ALSO: Labour Party suspends youth leader for alleged misconduct

Others are – Mr Joseph Ndira (North-Central), Mr Alhassan Fawu (North-East) and Alhaji Audie Mohammed (North-West).

Abure said: “You will recall that on October 12, we present the Campaign Council list, obviously there were some errors, some misplacements and we had general complaints about the list.

“As a party that is democratic, that is a listening party, we decided to take all these grievances into account and we then promised that we are going to review the list to update it to accommodate other interests.

“We have been working on the list and I am highly elated today to announce to you that we have received the list and that is the list we are presenting today.

“We are presenting the presidential council list as well as the committee and it is also pertinent to put on record that it is not possible to accommodate every interest.”

He appealed to all LP supporters to continue working for the party’s success next year.

“It is also pertinent to announce that the campaign council and the committees will be inaugurated on Friday, October 28, then our campaign will kick off in Lafia in Nassarawa State, on Saturday, October 29.

“I want to appreciate all our candidates who have been working tirelessly to establish the party

“This call like we have always maintained is a patriotic duty that history has entrusted on us at this time,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now