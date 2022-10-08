Politics
2023: Tinubu’s candidacy invalid – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday described as invalid the nomination of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.
The party stated this in a statement issued by his National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.
The party referred to the September 30 ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which declared as illegal all the actions taken by the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee headed by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.
The court also nullified the candidature of the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who won the APC governorship primary conducted by the caretaker committee in January.
Justice Emeka Nwite, who delivered the verdict, held that the 1999 Constitution forbids the governor or any other political office holders from holding any other position during their term in office.
The Buni-led committee supervised the APC national convention that produced the former Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Adamu, as the party’s national chairman on March 27.
READ ALSO: Tinubu a nightmare for PDP, others – Keyamo
However, Adamu was in charge when Tinubu defeated 13 other aspirants to secure the APC presidential ticket on June 8.
In the statement, PDP stressed that Buni contravened Section 183 of the constitution by serving as governor and APC acting chairman at the same time.
The statement read: “The import of the September 30, 2022 judgment of the Federal High Court is that every decision made by Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the APC is null and void as you cannot place something on nothing and expect it to stand.
“Consequently, the Congresses as well as the National Convention which produced APC Excos including the Senator Adamu Abdullahi-led NWC are void.
“In effect, the primaries and presidential convention conducted by the Senator Adamu Abdullahi-led NWC, including the nomination of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC is invalid, null and void ab-initio.”
