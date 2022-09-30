Connect with us

Tinubu a nightmare for PDP, others – Keyamo

Published

2 mins ago

on

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, on Friday described the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a nightmare for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties in the country.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment stated this on his verified Twitter handle.

He was reacting to the outcry that trailed the absence of the former Lagos State governor at the signing of the national peace accord on Thursday in Abuja.

Keyamo wrote: “Whether he’s around or not, they’re scared. @officialABAT has become their nightmare. The inquiries are out of FEAR as to what he is up to.

“The biggest political strategy is to keep your opponent guessing! Even by mere absence, @officialABAT remains the issue in this campaign! 😄.”

