22 years after, Nigeria to conduct census of businesses | Ripples Nigeria

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has announced that it will begin the National Business Sample Census, 22 years after the last one.

The exercise is recommended to take place every ten years.

The Statistician-General of the Federation, Yemi Kale, made this known on Monday.

According to the bureau, the exercise with the support of the World Bank will start on October 12 and end on December 12.

The goals of the survey are: “To serve as a benchmark for updates of subsequent commercial and industrial sector Statistics, and

“To provide the country with comprehensive and detailed information about the structure of the Nigerian economy.”

Read also: Nigeria gets N32bn to conduct census of people living with HIV/AIDS

According to a statement by the bureau’s spokesperson, Ichei Joel, the census will cover all the 36 states of the Federation and FCT, with establishments in all economic sectors involved in the exercise.

“For avoidance of doubt, the establishments to be covered should have the following characteristics: fixed structure and location, a separate shop with a different entrance and enclosed from dwelling place (in the case of residential areas), shops should have locks and keys for a market setting, while kiosks and shops under umbrella are not to be listed during the census.

“All commercial and industrial businesses in each LGA will be identified and listed by state, name, location address, postal address, phone number, email address, year of commencement, number of activities engaged in, main type of activity, among others.”

The bureau also urged business owners to oblige its enumerators with relevant information”.

Join the conversation

Opinions