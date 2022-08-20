2,249 deceased workers’ families share N12.3bn in three months

The family members of 2,249 deceased workers got N12.3 billion benefits under the Contributory Pension Scheme between April and June this year.

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) disclosed this in its second quarter report on the approval of death benefits obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Saturday.

It said: “During the quarter under review, approvals were granted for payment of death benefits amounting to N12,322.69 million to the legal beneficiaries/administrator of 2,249 deceased employees and retirees.

“This comprised 1,678 public (FGN & State) and 571 private sector employees/retirees.”

PenCom also revealed that a total of N297 billion had been paid into the accounts of 81,229 beneficiaries since it started paying death benefits to relatives of deceased workers.

To process death benefits, according to PenCom, the beneficiaries of the deceased persons must submit relevant documents including a completed death notification form to Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

“The person must submit a letter of administration, and the beneficiary must hand in a signature verification letter issued by the banker to the legal beneficiary(ies)/estate of the deceased; evidence of death, which shall be either certificate of death issued by PenCom (where death occurs at home), and any one of some documents.

“The supporting documents are burial warrant issued by a local government council; evidence of death/burial issued by an Islamic community, head or judge of a Sharia court; evidence of death issued by a leader of a registered church; copy of obituary poster (if any); or certificate of cause of death issued by the hospital (where death occurs in hospital); or police report (if the death does not occur from a natural caus.

“Also a letter from the employer confirming the employee’s death, where the RSA holder dies in service; and any other relevant document as may be specified from time to time by the commission,” the commission added.

