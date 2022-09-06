Metro
45-year-old woman dies in Jigawa collapsed building
A 45-year-old woman died in a collapsed building in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.
The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Adamu Shehu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday in Dutse.
He added that the woman’s husband was seriously injured in the incident which occurred after a heavy downpour in the area on Sunday night.
Shehu said: “One Talatu Shehu, aged 45, a housewife at Auyakawa quarters in Gwaram LGA lost her life as the building in which she was sleeping together with her husband collapsed.
READ ALSO: Five die in Jigawa canoe accident
“The incident occurred on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at about 11:30 p.m., following a downpour which led to the collapse of the building while the couple were asleep.
“The woman’s husband, Malam Shehu Na’Allah, 60, survived the incident and was referred to hospital for medical attention.
“The remains of the deceased had been released to her family for burial after she was certified dead by a medical doctor.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...