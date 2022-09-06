45-year-old woman dies in Jigawa collapsed building

A 45-year-old woman died in a collapsed building in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Adamu Shehu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday in Dutse.

He added that the woman’s husband was seriously injured in the incident which occurred after a heavy downpour in the area on Sunday night.

Shehu said: “One Talatu Shehu, aged 45, a housewife at Auyakawa quarters in Gwaram LGA lost her life as the building in which she was sleeping together with her husband collapsed.

“The incident occurred on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at about 11:30 p.m., following a downpour which led to the collapse of the building while the couple were asleep.

“The woman’s husband, Malam Shehu Na’Allah, 60, survived the incident and was referred to hospital for medical attention.

“The remains of the deceased had been released to her family for burial after she was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

