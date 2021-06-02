5 Luxury Sports Watch Brands That Should be in Your Collection | Ripples Nigeria

Luxury sports watches are one of the most searched categories of wristwatches. The mix of luxury and bold styling is appealing to most wrist watch enthusiasts. Sports wristwatches represent true passion, innovation, and quality of design and construction of most watches. A huge selection of luxury sports watches with different features and utilities are available in the market to select as per your needs and requirements.

Several brands like Omega, Breitling, Longines, and many more are available in the market, which is renowned for making sports wristwatches of great quality and durability. These watches are always designed and engineered by the world’s best horologists in the watch manufacturing industry. If you’re building a wristwatch collection, here are some brands you should buy your next sports watch from.

Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet watches are a luxury wristwatch brand that has gained worldwide popularity. They offer a variety of timepieces under several collections. In addition, they are noted for their extreme precision and superior quality construction.

The original, classic style of this brand’s timepiece, the Royal Oak is regarded as the definitive model of sports wristwatches. It is also among the most highly sought after models in the wristwatch world. The Swiss watch manufacturer produces a variety of models, each of which has its distinguished features.

To ensure that they meet clients’ exact expectations, they use only the most sophisticated technologies and materials, together with highly skilled watchmakers. In addition, the inner workings of these highly skilled timepieces are covered with Swiss movements. A truly timeless and elegant brand that many people love.

Bell & Ross

Bell and Ross have been in the watch industry for decades, they are among the newest manufacturers of wristwatches. Bell and Ross produce sports watches targeted for professional use. The BR5 Chrono took the wristwatch market by surprise. Its features include a square case inspired by flight instruments, a round dial, and an integrated bracelet.

Bell and Ross watches offer water resistance, scratch-resistant features, and are shock-resistant as well. The Bell and Ross Exclusive watches are also made for athletes and sportsmen of all types, so they are a great investment for anyone who enjoys outdoor activities.

Rolex

The Rolex watch is one of the most iconic watch designers in the world. Its durability, accuracy, and functionality have made it a hugely popular wristwatch among watch lovers around the world. If you own a Rolex watch, then it means that you have a piece of art in your hand that is always ready to be worn for any occasion. Rolex also produces a line of sports watches like the Rolex Explorer, Submariner, and the GMT I and II.

Rolex is a luxury watch brand name that originates from Switzerland. It is famous for its precision-designed, Swiss movements. It is popular with celebrities all over the world as well as members of different royalty. The watch range includes both sports watches and dress watches which are immensely popular worldwide.

Chopard

Chopard although absent in the game of sports watches for a while now, are no stranger to it. In 1980, they released a bracelet known as St. Moritz. In 2019 they also released the Alpine Eagle. The watch was characterized by the use of unusual alloys and textured dials.

Chopard also has several other luxury watches that perform well and cost less than the prices of other top designer watches. Chopard has been known to sell its watches at prices below the competition. They have also been known to give their brands a push in terms of quality, innovation, etc. It is for the customers to decide what makes a watch good enough for them, based on their needs, preferences, and budget.

Panerai

Panerai is a reputable Italian wristwatch brand with a collection of sports watches. Panerai watches are distinguished as a luxury wristwatch brand that offers a variety of timepieces with a chronograph, a day/date, and sometimes a calendar. Panerai first became a brand in 1860, and it has always been known as a top-caliber watchmaker with accurate timekeeping, extraordinary design, and high-quality craftsmanship. It has been a leading brand of high-end watches ever since.

This Italian company has been dedicated to making precision mechanical and quartz watches. Panerai watches are known for their precision movements, innovative and attractive designs, and beautiful shapes. Panerai produces a wide range of watches that are of high quality and are stylish. Many of these watches are inspired by older models. However, each model is also a signature product of Panerai. The brand has achieved great success in terms of international recognition and is famous in most parts of the world as a leading watch brand.

What Should You Look Out For in a Sports Watch

There is more to sports wristwatches than just the looks. The accuracy, durability, and quality of a sports watch are often determined by its materials. Silicone offers both a durable exterior and excellent resistance to the elements, making it a popular material for athletic straps and sports watches.

Silicone is a strong, durable, and lightweight metal that is mostly used for wristwatch straps. It is resistant to the moisture, dirt, and grease that can accumulate on a watch’s face, case, or band. Additionally, silicone is waterproof and usually resistant to water. Another strap material popular with sports wristwatches is the stainless steel strap. These are also durable, scratch-resistant, and shinier than their silicon counterpart. Other band materials include oyster steel, wood, or metals like gold, silver, and platinum.

In Conclusion

There are different luxury sports watches in the market in different styles and colors to suit all occasions. The variety and designs of these watches make it easy to select a wristwatch according to your personality and liking. The luxury sports wristwatches are always water-resistant and feature world-class precision mechanisms, with anti-scratch coating, unique dials, and a long-lasting battery.

In today’s modern world where everyone wants to look trendy, many people still go for the traditional type of watches. These watches are the perfect accessory for sports and outdoor activities.

