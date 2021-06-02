Spurs revive interest in Conte as Pochettino likely to stay on at PSG | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Spurs revive interest in Conte as Pochettino likely to stay on at PSG
Tottenham Hotspur are having talks with former Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte, according to reports from the United Kingdom.
No offers have been made but it is understood Spurs have held exploratory talks with the Italian.
The Premier League club have been without a permanent manager since sacking Jose Mourinho towards the end of last season.
Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Spurs were in talks with former manager, Mauricio Pochettino, but the Argentine is not likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain anytime soon.
Spurs finished last season seventh in the table, qualifying for the new Europa Conference League.
Conte, last month, guided Inter Milan to their first Serie A title since 2010 but chose to leave the club after talks with the board.
The former Chelsea boss won the 2016-17 Premier League in his first season at Stamford Bridge, but was sacked at the end of the following season when he won the FA Cup but finished fifth in the league.
The 51-year-old led Inter to the Europa League final in the 2019-20 season and within one point of Italian champions Juventus.
But Inter finally claimed their 19th Scudetto with four games remaining last season, with their points tally of 91 ranking as the second highest in the club’s history.
