Pochettino set for Tottenham return as club make contact | Ripples Nigeria

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino is likely to make a return to his former side, Tottenham Hotspur as the club have made contact with him.

Pochettino was sacked by the Premier League club in November 2019 after five years in charge.

He took over at Paris St-Germain in January this year, and led them to the win the French Cup but failed to successfully defend the Ligue 1 title.

49-year-old Pochettino was replaced by Jose Mourinho after his deoarture Spurs, but his successor was also sacked this season by the club.

Academy coach Ryan Mason has been in temporary charge of the London side until the end of the season, with Pochettino likely to take over.

However, there has been no contact between Tottenham and PSG, who already held talks with Pochettino about their plans for next season.

