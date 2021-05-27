 Pochettino set for Tottenham return as club make contact | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

Pochettino set for Tottenham return as club make contact

Published

1 hour ago

on

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino is likely to make a return to his former side, Tottenham Hotspur as the club have made contact with him.

Pochettino was sacked by the Premier League club in November 2019 after five years in charge.

He took over at Paris St-Germain in January this year, and led them to the win the French Cup but failed to successfully defend the Ligue 1 title.

Read Also: Real Madrid confirm Zidane’s resignation for second time as manager

49-year-old Pochettino was replaced by Jose Mourinho after his deoarture Spurs, but his successor was also sacked this season by the club.

Academy coach Ryan Mason has been in temporary charge of the London side until the end of the season, with Pochettino likely to take over.

However, there has been no contact between Tottenham and PSG, who already held talks with Pochettino about their plans for next season.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...