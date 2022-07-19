Abducted Kaduna Catholic priest found dead

One of the two Catholic priests abducted by bandits last week, Rev. Father John Mark Cheitnum, has been found dead.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph John Hayab, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

He said Cheitnum’s body was found earlier on Tuesday.

Armed bandits had last Friday abducted Cheitnum and Rev. Fr. Donatus Cleopas from the rectory of Christ the King Parish Yadin Garu in Lere Local Government Area of the state.

The statement read: “Sequel to the announcement of the two kidnapped priests from our diocese, we wish to announce that Rev. Fr. Donatus Cleophas escaped from his abductors and has reunited with us.

“However, it is with a deep sense of sorrow and pains that the bishop, clergy, religious and laity of the Diocese of Kafanchan announced the gruesome murder of Very Rev. Fr. John Mark Cheitnum.

READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly kill three in Kaduna Catholic Church

“The decomposing corpse of Rev. Father Cheitnum was discovered where it was dumped on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

“Kaduna State is a dangerous place to travel through and not safe, particularly for Christian leaders.

“Before his demise, Rev. Father Cheitnum was the CAN Chairman, Jama’a LGA as well as the Coordinating Chairman of CAN, Southern Kaduna. He was also the Dean of Kwoi Deanery, Director of Communications in the Diocese of Kafanchan and the Pastor of St. James Parish Fori, Jama’a local government area of Kaduna State.

“The Diocese has, however, declared a two-day mourning for peaceful repose of his soul and the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace.”

