Kano govt confirms 189 cholera cases in 20 LGAs
The Kano State government has confirmed 189 cases of cholera in 20 local government areas of the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa, confirmed the cases at a news conference on Tuesday in Kano.
Tsanyawa said five deaths were recorded while 184 other patients were treated and discharged after they recovered fully.
He, however, noted that the development was a sharp decline from what happened in 2021 when the state recorded 12,116 cases and 329 deaths.
“Cholera outbreak is seasonal and it is a bacterial infection of humans caused by vibrio cholerae.
“The risk factors for cholera transmission are poor personal and environmental hygiene.
Others are food and water contamination, poor waste disposal, and open defecation.”
