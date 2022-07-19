SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to unveiling of ‘new NNPC’ and other stories

Nigerians have been reacting to the unveiling ceremony of the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the event signified the official switch of the oil firm from a wholly state-run entity to a commercial oil company, limited by shares.

The event, held at the presidential banquet hall in Abuja, was graced by many eminent personalities.

The relaunching ceremony got people talking as a Nigerian recording artist, popularly called Asa, performed her iconic single, ‘Fire on the mountain‘.

Many were quick to point out the choice of Asa whose real name is Bukola Elemide to sing ‘fire on the mountain’ on the August occasion.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

How did NNPC/APC gaffe and allow Asa come on stage to sing fire on the mountain, dressed in all black? In front of Buhari? 😂. Clueless people without intuition and sense of symbolism — Michael Banks (@AceofThought) July 19, 2022

Asa dropped a Bomb at the NNPC Summit & walked out without being arrested By singing FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN before the president, she didn't abuse anyone, she didn't criticize anyone. She spoke direct to their consciences with a song. Legendary doings..PBP#ASUUStrike #ENDsars pic.twitter.com/ralYgJ32RV — Mayor of Uyo👑 (@MrHeadlines_PBP) July 19, 2022

Asa didn't even smile for one second throughout her performance at the official the official unveiling/relaunch of the New NNPC. From her Black Panther oufit, to her beautiful song, she passed a msg- THERE'S FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN! —-

Plumptre. Ebubeagu #PeterObiAt61

Another war pic.twitter.com/XqMt7N0Eme — Spotlight_Abby (@Spotlight_Abby) July 19, 2022

One day the river will overflow

And there will be nowhere for us to go

And we will run, run

Wishing we had put out the fire!!! Enough Said!

Thank You Legend! @Asa_official 🙏🏾 https://t.co/tFAUNoVrs0 — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) July 19, 2022

Asa performing "Fire on the mountain" at the NNPC summit is proverbial. The dummies won't understand pic.twitter.com/02FN7tgA8H — Yemi Alade (@Demi_alade) July 19, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as Nollywood stars Ada Ameh, Sola Onayiga pass on

Super Falcons

Nigerians have been showing support for the Super Falcons of Nigeria who were edged out of the women’s African cup of nations (WAFCON) by Morocco in the Semifinal of the tournament.

The Falcons had two red cards in the game which later ended in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes, and Morocco winning 5-4 on penalties.

Nigeria is now set to battle for third place against Zambia on Friday.

The manner of the defeat and the doggedness of the Falcons were praised by Nigerians.

See how Nigerians reacted to the defeat:

I am proud of the Super Falcons. The greatest African national football team!!! See you at the World Cup! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 18, 2022

Retweet if you’re proud of the super falcons regardless of the result tonight 🇳🇬📌 pic.twitter.com/H5bRyOGJYp — SH. LŸDON 🦁©️ (@shayomaste) July 18, 2022

Minister of defence

Super falcons of Nigeria pic.twitter.com/npk0bcliZf — Smartaslll 🤩 (@smartaslll) July 18, 2022

She has always been a workaholic right from the start of this competition. Attacking,defending,creating trouble to the opponent defense. Well done super 9 of this great Super Falcons 💚🤍💚 pic.twitter.com/ht1gVm08HZ — O CUBE (@ocube3) July 18, 2022

48'- Got reduced to 10 (red card)

62'- Took the lead (0-1)

66' – Morocco equalises (1-1)

70' – Red card (9 players left) Showed good fighting spirit and defended excellently for 50 mins against 11. Drop a ❤️ for the Super Falcons pic.twitter.com/rUf754JMr2 — Danny El (@decipher___) July 18, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians celebrate Dolapo Osinbajo at 55, react to alleged vote buying in Osun

Tinubu’s disclaimer

In another trending event, Nigerians have been reacting to the meeting between Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The meeting might be in connection with the controversial Muslim-Muslim presidential preference of the ruling party.

Some local news outlets were quick to jump to the conclusion that Pastor Enoch had endorsed Tinubu.

However, the RCCG pastor has sent a disclaimer which has gotten people talking.

See how people are reacting:

Pastor Adeboye has made it clear that he will not endorse any candidate.I don’t know if it includes praying for any candidate who comes to seek his blessing. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 19, 2022

“Pastor Adeboye and RCCG have not and WILL NOT endorse any candidate for the 2023 General Elections”. Can you see the writing on the wall? pic.twitter.com/p2hx4M1yLo — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) July 19, 2022

I am pleased that the RCCG will not be endorsing any Candidate. Some BAT supporters were already selling the "Tinubu's wife is an RCCG pastor" story.

Tinubu should look elsewhere to get support for his Muslim -Muslim ticket. By God's Grace he will not be the President of Nigeria. — NK£M #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) July 19, 2022

Pastor Adeboye is a man of God that has dignity. Personally, I already knew it was false. Baba is not one of those hungry pastors who would sell their conscience for dollar tidbits. RCCG will never support a Muslim-Muslim ticket. And I like the stance of neutrality adopted now. — Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) July 19, 2022

They want to kobalise church Olorun RCCG is way better and greater than that Baba Adeboye will never endorse such — Daddy Zion (@Olorunfemi91) July 19, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about Kwankwaso’s running mate & sentencing of Baba Ijesha

Peter Obi’s birthday

Nigerians have been celebrating the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on his 61st birthday.

July 19 marks a memorable day for the former Anambra governor.

Well wishes, goodwill messages, and acts have since been pouring in, in celebration of Obi.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and others have also sent him messages to felicitate with him.

Other Nigerians have also taken different creative ways to celebrate the presidential aspirant.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Happy 61th Birthday to Peter Obi 🎂🎉

I drew this to celebrate him.

Pls Retweet 🙏

.#PeterObiAt61 #HappyBirthdayPeterObi

President of Nigeria | Kwara Poly | Portable | Pastor Dami | Ebube Agu | Last Last | Erica Nlewedim pic.twitter.com/AZi1VInxQI — Chigbu Joshua (@Chigbu__Joshua) July 19, 2022

Never in the history of Nigeria has a man been so loved by the youths.

With pure passion like this, I believe we will take this country back with @PeterObi in 2023 #Obidients Let's celebrate one of our own #PeterObiAt61 #HappyBirthdayPeterObi Pastor Dami | Imo state | Emir pic.twitter.com/ylz0BcN7Vt — Arch Angel Jesse 🍥 (@Jessehallidaygi) July 19, 2022

It's World Peter Obi Day! Dear @PeterObi You've exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, political tenacity & exemplary leadership. you're brave and fearless, you've been a role model & an example of selfless giving to this generation#PeterObiAt61#HappyBirthdayPeterObi pic.twitter.com/hC38k3S32H — Theodore(Dr) B.Mls, MPH, D.Epi (@DrTheodo) July 19, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now