Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to unveiling of ‘new NNPC’ and other stories

Published

39 mins ago

on

Nigerians have been reacting to the unveiling ceremony of the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the event signified the official switch of the oil firm from a wholly state-run entity to a commercial oil company, limited by shares.

The event, held at the presidential banquet hall in Abuja, was graced by many eminent personalities.

The relaunching ceremony got people talking as a Nigerian recording artist, popularly called Asa, performed her iconic single, ‘Fire on the mountain‘.

Many were quick to point out the choice of Asa whose real name is Bukola Elemide to sing ‘fire on the mountain’ on the August occasion.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as Nollywood stars Ada Ameh, Sola Onayiga pass on

Super Falcons

Nigerians have been showing support for the Super Falcons of Nigeria who were edged out of the women’s African cup of nations (WAFCON) by Morocco in the Semifinal of the tournament.

The Falcons had two red cards in the game which later ended in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes, and Morocco winning 5-4 on penalties.

Nigeria is now set to battle for third place against Zambia on Friday.

The manner of the defeat and the doggedness of the Falcons were praised by Nigerians.

See how Nigerians reacted to the defeat:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians celebrate Dolapo Osinbajo at 55, react to alleged vote buying in Osun

Tinubu’s disclaimer

In another trending event, Nigerians have been reacting to the meeting between Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The meeting might be in connection with the controversial Muslim-Muslim presidential preference of the ruling party.

Some local news outlets were quick to jump to the conclusion that Pastor Enoch had endorsed Tinubu.

However, the RCCG pastor has sent a disclaimer which has gotten people talking.

See how people are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about Kwankwaso’s running mate & sentencing of Baba Ijesha

Peter Obi’s birthday

Nigerians have been celebrating the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on his 61st birthday.

July 19 marks a memorable day for the former Anambra governor.

Well wishes, goodwill messages, and acts have since been pouring in, in celebration of Obi.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and others have also sent him messages to felicitate with him.

Other Nigerians have also taken different creative ways to celebrate the presidential aspirant.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

fourteen − three =

Investigations

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment

TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform

As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
forest woods in Cross River forest woods in Cross River
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...