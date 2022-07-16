Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians celebrate Dolapo Osinbajo at 55, react to alleged vote buying in Osun

Published

25 mins ago

on

Osinbajo seeks stiffer penalties for perpetrators of gender-based violence

Nigerians felicitated with Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, as she clocked 55 today (Saturday).

The Nigerian lawyer and political figure was born on 16th July 1967 born to the Awolowo family.

Barrister Dolapo has been the second Lady of Nigeria since 29 May 2015.

The Vice President, Osinbajo, showered encomium on her, describing her as a beautiful and humble woman.

Many Nigerians have also been showering praises on the mother of three.

See how Nigerians are celebrating her:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about Kwankwaso’s running mate & sentencing of Baba Ijesha

Osun election

Nigerians have taken to social media to decry alleged vote buying in Osun state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has chosen today Saturday for the people of the Osun to exercise their civic right in choosing their governor.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that INEC was conducting the exercise in 3,763 polling units across the 332 registration areas in 30 local government areas of the state.

The candidates from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and incumbent All Progressive Congress (APC)’s Governor Gboyega Oyetola were the major contenders for the seat.

Nigerians have however been lamenting how politicians have been involving the electorate in massive vote buying.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

fifteen + 9 =

Investigations

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment

TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform

As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
forest woods in Cross River forest woods in Cross River
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...