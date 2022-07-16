SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians celebrate Dolapo Osinbajo at 55, react to alleged vote buying in Osun

Nigerians felicitated with Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, as she clocked 55 today (Saturday).

The Nigerian lawyer and political figure was born on 16th July 1967 born to the Awolowo family.

Barrister Dolapo has been the second Lady of Nigeria since 29 May 2015.

The Vice President, Osinbajo, showered encomium on her, describing her as a beautiful and humble woman.

Many Nigerians have also been showering praises on the mother of three.

See how Nigerians are celebrating her:

Happy 55th birthday H.E Dolapo Osinbajo @DolapoOsinbajo pic.twitter.com/gp0gjr8sYc — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) July 16, 2022

Happy birthday to the wife of VP Osinbajo, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo who turns 55 today. A commemorative service was hosted this morning at Aguda House where specific prayer points were raised for posterity & peace of the 36 States & FCT. Video shows VP and Her Excellency @ the event. pic.twitter.com/I12kA0QnRN — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) July 15, 2022

Happy Birthday to Her Excellency Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo. Wishing you a day to remember, filled with love and prosperity, and your heart’s desires. Have a great birthday. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wJIGU8iFAm — Mohammed Jammal (@whitenigerian) July 15, 2022

Happy birthday to a good woman, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, LLNP @ProfOsinbajo pic.twitter.com/QT0VxRcUWY — Woye (@woye1) July 15, 2022

Marry better woman ooo, E get why Happy birthday to Barrister Dolapo Osinbajo,an amazing wife,mother and grandmother,the second lady of Nigeria and granddaughter of Obafemi Awolowo GCFR,a Nigerian nationalist and statesman who played a key role in Nigeria's independence movement pic.twitter.com/sMjbe8YVzg — Princess Omotayo (@SexyOmotee22) July 15, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about Kwankwaso’s running mate & sentencing of Baba Ijesha

Osun election

Nigerians have taken to social media to decry alleged vote buying in Osun state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has chosen today Saturday for the people of the Osun to exercise their civic right in choosing their governor.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that INEC was conducting the exercise in 3,763 polling units across the 332 registration areas in 30 local government areas of the state.

The candidates from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and incumbent All Progressive Congress (APC)’s Governor Gboyega Oyetola were the major contenders for the seat.

Nigerians have however been lamenting how politicians have been involving the electorate in massive vote buying.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Another APC agent arrested for Vote-buying in Ede. These guys😩#OsunDecides2022 pic.twitter.com/24mi2QNSFC — FRANCIS (@FrancisAdeboye) July 16, 2022

Video- Just in APC agent working for Governor Oyetola arrested at Ede for vote buying #OsunDecides2022 The good people of Osun are resolute to defend their votes. pic.twitter.com/R8UHqJTEbG — Banks Omisore (@MrBanksOmishore) July 16, 2022

Vote buying in Nigeria will keep working and won’t stop because more of population are not Educated. – The Politicians know this and they bank on their Illiteracy. — Laba Laba Master 🦋 (@Buchi_Laba) July 16, 2022

Even people who are earning 40k a month still sell their vote for 10k Is it really about the hunger in the land or the crazy love for FREE THINGS? 🤐 If you were buying bread #400 then 10k would mean 25 loaves What happens when the price becomes #500 that same afternoon? 🤐 — Youngsage (@Youmaknow) July 16, 2022

#OsunDecides2022: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Three APC Agents With 'Money In Socks' For Vote-buying. Anyone arrested should face the rule of the law squarely ✊.

Enough is Enough!#OsunDecides2022 pic.twitter.com/Oow20UxEA4 — Kingsley Onyeke (@Sirkings_01) July 16, 2022

APC and PDP are publishing election results. While LP supporters are publishing false alarm of vote buying. Who get structure dey buy votes? — King of Salem 🇳🇬 (@ihe69) July 16, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now