Abia councilor dies in auto accident two weeks after swearing-in

Two weeks after he was sworn-in, a councilor Onyekachi Agu Charles, representing Umuaku ward (2) in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, died in a road accident on Sunday.

The deceased, who was elected as a councillor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost his life in a motor accident which occurred in Enugu State on Sunday.

The late councillor was sworn-in by Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on December 22 together with other elected officials.

The Chairman of Umunneochi LGA, Ifeanyi Madu, also paid a condolence visit to the family of the late councilor.

