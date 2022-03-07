Entertainment
Actress Chinyere Wilfred slams colleague who kept crew waiting for hours on movie set
Veteran Nollywood actress, Chinyere Wilfred in a Tik Tok video called out a certain actor who kept she and members of the crew waiting for several hours without coming on set.
In the video, the veteran thespian refused to mention the name of the actor. She complained that the anonymous actor had failed to reach out to crew members despite having a pivotal role in the movie.
Speaking further, Wilfred mentioned that herself and others had been waiting for almost eight hours and the production cannot go on without the involvement of the actor.
Read also: Kazim Adeoti’s estranged wife disowns husband, ‘exposes’ actress Mercy Aigbe
The actress went on to speak in her native dialect, Igbo as she showed how she and other crew members sat idle as they waited for the actor.
Watch her speak below.
