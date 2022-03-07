Actress Chinyere Wilfred slams colleague who kept crew waiting for hours on movie set

Veteran Nollywood actress, Chinyere Wilfred in a Tik Tok video called out a certain actor who kept she and members of the crew waiting for several hours without coming on set.

In the video, the veteran thespian refused to mention the name of the actor. She complained that the anonymous actor had failed to reach out to crew members despite having a pivotal role in the movie.

Speaking further, Wilfred mentioned that herself and others had been waiting for almost eight hours and the production cannot go on without the involvement of the actor.

Read also: Kazim Adeoti’s estranged wife disowns husband, ‘exposes’ actress Mercy Aigbe

The actress went on to speak in her native dialect, Igbo as she showed how she and other crew members sat idle as they waited for the actor.

Watch her speak below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now