Actress Dakore Egbuson opens up on her battle with postpartum depression

Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson has taken to social media to open up about her battle with postpartum depression – a type of depression that happens after giving birth.

The thespian recounted her ordeal in an interview on the podcast series #WithChude hosted by media personality Chude Jideonwo while discussing her mental health issues.

According to Dakore Egbuson, it was a conversation with an older friend that helped her to identify the underlying cause of her mood swings which is one of the symptoms of postpartum depression.

She said; “I had some slight complications after the birth of my daughter,” the actress admitted of her seemingly flawless life and the struggles she endured after becoming a mother. I was depressed and had just gone into postnatal depression. I had no idea it was happening until it did.

‘‘It was a conversation with an older friend that helped me identify the underlying cause of my mood swings.”

Dakore added that she usually had consistent and persistent sadness and then sometimes she would be very manic-like, very happy, then very sad all of a sudden.

“I just had this consistent and persistent sadness – a lack of joy – almost like I would be struggling to reach the joy, then sometimes I would be very manic-like, very happy, then very sad,” she revealed.

