Address problems facing stable electricity supply, Lagos LP urges Tinubu

The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently address all the problems militating against stable electricity supply in the country.

According to the party, improving the supply of electricity in both urban and rural areas would further reduce the hardship encountered due to the removal of fuel subsidies in the country.

Olumide Adesoyin, the party’s Chairman in the state, gave the advice in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday.

Adesoyin further stated that a stable electricity supply would reduce the fuelling of generators that had been causing adverse effects on businesses and the general well-being of Nigerians.

He also noted that one of the solutions to the power sector challenges was to address the metering gap in the country.

“For a population of the size of Nigeria, the proper development of its power sector is critical to the country’s march into a rightful standing as one of the leading economies of the world.

“At a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of about US$500 billion, Nigeria is already the leading economy in Africa.

“However, this could be well bolstered if the country would be able to get its power sector right.

“One of the solutions in resolving the power challenges is for this administration to urgently address the metering gap which will boost Discos’ performances,” he said.

Adesoyin further called on President Tinubu to create the right policy environment for increased private investment in power generation that would lead to the modernisation of transmission infrastructure.

He also urged him to work towards greater diversification of energy sources, emphasising renewable and clean energy sources, adding that it was time the government considered nuclear energy as an option and that Nigeria should emulate countries like South Africa, Iran and Turkey which have all built nuclear power plants.

