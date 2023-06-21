Tech
Adekunle Ajasin University Graduates Invent AI Wardrobe
Three recent graduates from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, have collaborated to design an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Wardrobe.
Promise Ijalade, Ogonifoluwa Paul, and Aslem Emmanuel, who studied Physics and Electronics, presented their project to the public as a a groundbreaking invention.
The invention comes on the heels of their 2021 invention when they developed a robotic dog as part of their final-year project.
Under the guidance of their lecturer, Mr. Adedeji Jelili, the students transformed their final-year project into a reality, despite initial skepticism from friends and colleagues.
Ogonifoluwa Paul explained that the project focused on developing a computerized robotic wardrobe for household use.
Adedeji explained that the goal was to create a wardrobe suitable for hotels, schools, and personal use.
Adedeji, who further detailed the features of the wardrobe, highlighted its rechargeable nature and power-saving capabilities.
