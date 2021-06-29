Business
After rice, CBN distributes maize to crash price
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has finalized plans to distribute another 50,000 metric tonnes of maize from the strategic maize reserve (SMR) to 12 major producers as part of its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).
According to the CBN the move, the third in the CBN’s program, will allow for market moderation and price control in Nigeria.
CBN also stated that the distribution is intended to limit the activities of middlemen who cause hoarding and artificial scarcity.
While confirming the release of the grains, the acting Director, Corporate Communications of CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, was optimistic that the release would crash the prices of maize and reduce pressure on the market.
In a statement obtained from the CBN, Premier Flour Mills, Crown-Olam, Grand Cereals, Animal Care, Amobyn and Hybrid Feeds, were listed as recipients of the grains.
Others are Obasanjo Farms, Zartech, Wacot, Sayeed Farms, Pandagri Novum and Premium Farms.
Read also: CBN moves to distribute rice in order to crash price
Nwanisobi said that it would make the product directly available to feed producers, thereby reducing the price of poultry feed in the country.
He said it would also do so through Private/Prime Anchors, State Governments, Maize Aggregation Scheme and the Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme.
Also speaking on the development, Dr Bello Abubakar, National President of the Maize Association of Nigeria, urged middlemen to desist from taking advantage of the supply gap to hike the prices of grains.
The CBN and the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) also recently stepped up efforts to reduce rice prices in the face of growing food inflation in the country.
CBN said in a statement that it had completed preparations to distribute 27,000 metric tonnes of rice paddy straight to millers throughout the nation on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in a new attempt to reduce increasing food prices in the Nigerian market.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....