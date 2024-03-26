Business
Again, CBN hikes interest rate to 24.75%
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday after the two-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, again, raised its benchmark interest rate again by 200 basis points to 24.75 Percent.
This is according to a Tuesday communique by the CBN governor Yemi Cardoso after the second MPC meeting of his tenure in Abuja.
READ ALSO:CBN sells FX to BDCs at N1,251/$1
The new interest rate is a jump from the 22.75 percent announced by the MPC about a month ago and the second rate hike by the current committee.
The MPC committee also changed the asymmetric corridor from +100/-700 to +100/-300 around the MPR; retained the CRR of commercial banks at 45 percent, adjusted the CRR of merchant banks from 10 percent to 14percent and held the liquidity ratio constant at 30 percent.
Details Coming Soon
By: Babajide Okeowo
