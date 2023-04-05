Again, Nigerian govt sets another date for opening of Second Niger Bridge

The Nigerian government has said the second Niger bridge will be fully opened to vehicular movement on May 15, 2023.

The Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola revealed this on Tuesday while inspecting and confirming the completion of bridges and roads in Benue and Nasarawa states.

The Nigerian government had on various occasions promised to deliver the bridge but failed.

Speaking with journalists, Fashola explained that the N336 billion legacy project of President Muhamadu Buhari (retd.) was undergoing lane markings and other necessary works.

The minister added that the flag-off ceremony will be formally done by the President before he bows out of office.

He also assured that the Lagos-Ibadan expressway will be completed by April 30.

Fashola said: “We had a periodic meeting in the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President where the contractors, and our team, all reviewed the challenges (on the second Niger bridge) and how to solve them.

“The link road (of the second Niger bridge) that we formally opened to traffic, the date we have now is the 15th of May. We are rolling out all the steps to support the contractor to see that date is achieved.

“A lot of snag resolutions are going to start; lane marking on the bridge will soon start and erection of signage will also soon start. Just about two weeks before the end of the term, the President will be invited to the completion, and maybe any day thereafter, he will be able to fly in and do the ceremony. But by the 15th of May, the bridge should be fully open to traffic.”

